The Spiritual Growth Mission at Grace Lutheran Church, Davenport, will present “Living Compassion for the Sake of the World,” a free retreat featuring certified spiritual director Pastor Elaine K. Olson, MDiv, LCPC, on Saturday, Aug. 20. The retreat will take place from 8:30 a.m.-noon in the Pat Bell Hall at the church, 1140 E. High St., Davenport.

In a news release, Olson says this topic is particularly pertinent right now.

“I think we’re currently living in a time when we engage the world with fear and apprehension, which keeps us separate from people when we really need each other to figure out how to solve complex problems. I think part of this workshop on compassion will not only be learning how to engage in compassion with others but also learning how to engage with compassion for ourselves,” says Olson, who has based her presentation on the writings of Joyce Rupp, the author of “Boundless Compassion.”

Compassion is like a muscle that can be strengthened with use, she says. For Christians, examples of compassion can be found throughout the Bible, she says. But it is not just Christianity in which compassion is a dominant theme.

“One understanding that links compassion is The Golden Rule: Do unto others as you would have others do unto you. It’s important to have an understanding of that. If I long to be treated with kindness and want to treat another with kindness, that person needs to teach me what kindness is for them. And that Golden Rule is seen in religious traditions throughout the world — Judaism, Buddhism, Islam, etc.,” Olson says.

For those “who are longing to find ways to engage with others in the world in a kind way,” this is the retreat to attend, she says. “Those who attend will learn tools to help them understand and act in a more compassionate way — a way that is based on mindfulness, forgiveness, non-judgment and nonviolence.”

To register, visit here or call the Grace Lutheran Church office at 563-322-0769.