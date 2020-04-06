1  of  3
Church looks ahead to Easter Sunday

Churches around the country celebrated Palm Sunday with livestreams.

In Muscatine a church is looking ahead to Easter and are taking precaution.

Vineyard Church was planning on having a drive-in Easter service in the parking lot which is across from the building.

Everyone would stay inside their cars during the service.

Even though city council approved those plans, Vineyard’s pastor Ray Oehme decided that live-streaming would be the best way to keep his congregation safe.

“The better part of discretion in this case was to cancel it and reschedule on our own,” said Pastor Oehme.

Vineyard Church is planning to have Easter Sunday in July.

