Church plans live Nativity program

After the success of last year’s event, New Life Baptist Church, 7780 W. Locust St., Davenport, will hold a live Nativity program again Friday-Sunday, Dec. 17-19.

Performers in the free program will present Mary riding in on a donkey, an angel appearing to shepherds, as well as Wise Men journeying from the East.

The scene will have live animals, real characters, and narration to music in an authentic-looking setting.

Show times will be: 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m. each evening.

The Rev. Roger Vester invites the public to come and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate. No tickets or registration are required.