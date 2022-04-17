People across the Quad Cities celebrated Sunday – including the congregation of a local church that had its first Easter Egg hunt after many years.

St. Pius X Catholic Church in Rock Island hosted an Easter Egg hunt on Sunday morning. Everyone there took part in a prayer before children went off to have fun.

Kathy Schluter said there were 500 eggs spread throughout the playground area.

“We hope to have all the children come join us and collect them and just have fun – celebrate, be outside – together for a little bit. It’s just a treat for them and their families,” said Schluter.

Organizers plan to make this an annual tradition.

“We hope to grow it and make it into something just really joyful for the families,” said Schluter.