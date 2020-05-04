Churches offered Sunday services while practicing social distancing

As Governor Reynolds is beginning to relax the stay-at-home order, some Iowa churches are holding service on a limited basis.



In order to host Sunday services, they’re following social distancing guidelines.

City Church in Davenport offered their service at Armored Gardens because of their outdoor open space.



“Our communions are individually packaged so there’s no touching of a tray anything like that, then we wipe everything down with Clorox wipes after the service,” said Pastor Niel McReynolds, City Church.



Other congregations had designated areas for people to sit at.



“Leave any bibles or handles that they may have used during service we ask them to leave them on the pew so our volunteers we’ve been every blessed with that they can come down and disinfect them,” said Pastor Bradlet Ferch, Immanuel Lutheran Church.



The churches hope to make sure families have a worship experience where they can feel safe.