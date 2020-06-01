Churches start to open in Illinois

More local churches have opened their doors this weekend, it’s part of phase three of restore Illinois that went into effect Friday.



Churches must follow certain guidelines as their start to open.



People have to sit at least 6-feet away and there’s a limit of how many can attend a service.



We spoke to the leader of Saint Mark’s Anglican Church, who says they’ve offered four services since Friday in a safe way.



“We have closed all of the rooms inside the church expect for the main wordship space we have closed off every other row, we’re allowing people that are family that live together to sit in the same row,” said Father Jason Bowden, Saint Mark’s Vicar.



Not all churches are opening up right now.



Some have elected to continue offering online services.