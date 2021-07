It may not be November yet, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to celebrate the values associated with Thanksgiving.

To Churches United, part of that means joining together in communion.

Last year, the organization reached record collection numbers, distributing about 2.1 million pounds of food, so they have witnessed the need first hand.

In the Thanksgiving spirit, this month long food drive welcomes anyone in the community who needs a little help… no questions asked.