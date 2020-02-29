Church’s production of “Joseph” to benefit local charity

St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Bettendorf is getting ready to spread the word, through a popular musical.

The church is performing “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” the weekend of March 5 – 8. In lieu of charging for tickets, they are accepting donations for the local charity Humility Homes and Services.

Members from the church, who are also part of the cast, stopped by the Local 4 News Studio to tell us more.

If you need more information, you can visit St. John Vianney’s website or call the church office at 563-332-7910.