The largest Cinco de Mayo race in Iowa has become a Quad-City tradition! The 10th anniversary Ganzo’s Cinco de Mayo 5K supports the Quad Cities Autism Center as it provides key resources to individuals and families affected by autism. Race coordinator Joe Moreno and Michelle Smyth, director of the Quad Cities Autism Center, raced into the Local 4 studios to tell us all about the event.

For more information about the Ganzo’s Cinco de Mayo 5K, click here.