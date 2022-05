The Whiteside County Health Department is hosting a Cinco de Mayo vaccine clinic on 5-8 p.m. Friday at the YWCA of the Sauk Valley, 412 First Ave., Sterling.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available for anyone over the age of 5 while supplies last and no appointment is necessary. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent.

For more information, call (815) 772-7411.