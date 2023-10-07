Cinemark Holdings, Inc., will bring “Renaissance: a Film by Beyoncé” to the big screen in all its theaters – including its location at 3601 E. 53rd St., Davenport – beginning Thursday, Nov. 30.

Beyonce accepts the award for best dance/electronic music album for “Renaissance” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. Tickets for Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” world tour which kicks off in Stockholm in May have been sold out “after a high ticket pressure.” A new second concert in the Swedish capital was announced Tuesday when the sale started. The concerts are part of her highly anticipated tour and it was her first single tour in five years. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

“Fans will be able to catch every meticulously choreographed moment of this dazzling performance in the shared, immersive cinematic environment,” a news release says; Tickets, at $22, are available here.

The movie accentuates the journey of “Rennaissance World Tour,” from its inception to the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. The large number of auditoriums booked to accommodate the buzz include showtimes in Cinemark XD.

For more information, visit here.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Cinemark is one of the largest theatrical exhibition companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 514 theaters (315 U.S.; 199 South and Central America) with 5,812 screens (4,370 U.S.; 1,442 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 14 countries throughout South and Central America.