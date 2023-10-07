Cinemark Holdings, Inc., will bring “Renaissance: a Film by Beyoncé” to the big screen in all its theaters – including its location at 3601 E. 53rd St., Davenport – beginning Thursday, Nov. 30.
“Fans will be able to catch every meticulously choreographed moment of this dazzling performance in the shared, immersive cinematic environment,” a news release says; Tickets, at $22, are available here.
The movie accentuates the journey of “Rennaissance World Tour,” from its inception to the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. The large number of auditoriums booked to accommodate the buzz include showtimes in Cinemark XD.
