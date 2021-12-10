Circa ’21 announces auditions for its 2022 production of Just Desserts”

Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island is calling for video audition submissions for the first show in their 45th season, “Just Desserts.”

“It’s sweet. It’s savory. It’s five strangers putting their hearts, reputations, and baking skills on the line to become the crème de la crème of bakers at a county fair,” according to a show synopsis. “The heat is on to create three different types of desserts during the finals. There’s a little mystery, a little romance, some potential cheating and some back-stabbing — exactly what you expect when the competition is fierce — and the results are deliciously satisfying!”

Ashley Mills Becher, who directed the current musical “Seussical” at Circa ’21, will be directing next year’s “Just Desserts” at the Rock Island dinner theater.

Director for this regional premiere of the musical play is Ashley Mills Becher, who recently directed the delightful children’s musical Seussical, and has performed in Circa ‘21 shows Winter Wonderland, Saturday Night Fever and Holiday Inn. Quad Cities’ favorite Ron May, who has been music director for such hits as Beehive the ‘60s Musical and Saturday Night Fever, will be stepping in again as music director.

A breakdown of roles for “Just Desserts” can be found at circa21.com/auditions. Production dates, including rehearsals, are March 3 – May 14, 2022. Those interested in being considered should submit a resume, photo, video of a verse and chorus of up-tempo Broadway-style song and a short comic monologue. All roles in this professional production are paid.

Questions and submissions should be sent to Denny Hitchcock at dpjh@circa21.com no later than Monday, Dec. 20.