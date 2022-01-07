Circa ’21 delays next play by one week, to open in previews Jan. 19

Circa ’21 is delaying the opening of their next show, “The Play That Goes Wrong,” by one week.

Living up to the curse of its title, Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island is delaying the opening of their upcoming show, “The Play That Goes Wrong,” by one week.

The show, originally scheduled to open on Jan. 14, will now open on Jan. 21. The popular preview performances will take place on the evenings of January 19 and 20.

“Due to some unforeseen casting issues and the ongoing pandemic, we felt this was necessary to delay the opening of the show,” Brett Hitchcock, Circa ’21 director of audience development, said Friday. “Rehearsals are going great and with this extra week to prepare, the show is going to be amazing! Several on our staff have seen this show in London and New York and have said it’s one of the funniest shows they’ve ever seen. We can’t wait for our guests to see it.”

Tickets are available for this comedy — running through March 12 — by calling the theater’s ticket office at 309-786-7733, ext. 2.