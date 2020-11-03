CIRCA ’21 Dinner Playhouse temporarily closing

Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse has decided to temporarily close at the end of this week due to the closure of Rock Island County.

Circa ’21 will remain open until Saturday to finish the current run of “The Savannah Sipping Society.” The productions, “Winter Wonderland” and “Seussical” will take place in Jan. when Circa ’21 reopens.

“This was a terribly difficult decision,” said Brett Hitchcock director of audience development. “The holiday season is always the most popular time of year at the theater with our biggest crowds. This will be the first time since opening in 1977 the theater will be dark over the holiday season. Without having any idea when the governor will be reopening Rock Island County, we felt this was the only choice we had,” said Hitchcock. “It breaks our hearts to not be able to present ‘Winter Wonderland’ and ‘Seussical’ this year. With moving our holiday shows to next November and December, hopefully, COVID 19 will be talked about in the past tense,” he said.

Circa ’21 also will temporarily close “The Speakeasy” after Friday.

Visit circa21.com for more information.