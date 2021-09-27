Circa ’21 looking for two good men for “Seussical” musical



Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse is seeking submissions for two local males ages 18 and older to play Wickershams in its children’s theater production of “Seussical the Musical.” They must be excellent movers and singers (baritone) who feel comfortable holding harmonies.

This is a colorful world full of big personalities. Circa ’21 is looking for actors comfortable playing bold characters with cartoon physicality. Email resume and photo ASAP with a video of 16-32 bars of an up-tempo contemporary musical theater song to producer Denny Hitchcock at dpjh@circa21.com. Everyone employed at Circa ’21 is required to be fully vaccinated for Covid-19.

Dates for this production, including rehearsals and 15 performances, are Nov. 15 – Dec. 26, 2021. All roles are paid.