Circa ’21 needs a technician to go right for new play

Circa ’21 needs a technician for their next show,. “The Play That Goes Wrong.”

Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse is seeking a backstage and onstage crew member from Jan. 1 through March 13 for their production of “The Play That Goes Wrong.”

This is a show about a small theater company attempting to perform a murder mystery. That company includes actors and technicians.

The play features a set that is somewhat alive in that things mysteriously fall off the walls, scenery disintegrates, props break, water pours out of walls, and if something can go wrong, it does, according to a Thursday release. In order to perform the play actor/technicians manipulate scenery and props throughout the show from backstage and sometimes onstage, as if they were a part of the play that the company is putting on.

This Olivier Award-winning comedy is a “hilarious hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes,” according to a synopsis. “Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines).”

The Circa technician must be 18 or older, with proof of being fully vaccinated and pass a background check. Work will include shifting of scenery and props, operating fly lines, lifting, etc. Must be fit, move quickly, and able to lift 50 lbs. Experience is very helpful, but not necessary. Position pays $300 for the rehearsal period and $50 per performance.

If you are interested, please reply ASAP via email to dpjh@circa21.com.