Circa ’21 offering winter classes taught by professional acting couple

A local acting couple is preparing to share their professional talents with aspiring young actors yet again.

Bobby and Ashley Becher, along with their theater company Rising Stars, are teaming up with Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island for its all new winter classes, which begin next month.

Denny Hitchcock, owner and producer of Circa ’21, has previously worked with the couple and says he’s looking forward to another collaboration.

“We are thrilled to be working with Ashley and Bobby again,” said Hitchcock. “They have done a wonderful job with their classes over the last year, and we get such positive feedback from all the students who have taken the classes, and their parents. I encourage you to consider this for your child! A fun and creative outlet is so important for children these days.”

All classes will take place at Circa ’21 or The Speakeasy, Circa ’21’s secondary theater. Face masks and social distancing will be in effect.

“In accordance with Illinois State Health Regulations, participation will be limited to ensure we are gathering in groups of 10 or less. Each student must bring and be prepared to wear a face mask, covering their mouth and nose,” said the theater company in a news release. “We will be practicing social distancing to the best of our abilities, hand sanitizer will be available and the space will be sanitized before and between each session. Temperatures will be checked upon entry, and students showing a fever will be sent home.”

A full list of classes being offered, including more information on how to enroll, is here.