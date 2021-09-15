Circa ’21 offers local debut of snarky, well-known Disney heroines

Several favorite fairytale princesses and some of their empowered friends get a whole new look and sound in the latest musical at Rock Island’s Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse — “Disenchanted!”

Running now through Nov. 6, this hysterical fairytale hit — praised by Chicago Critic for its “fun music and even funnier characters that will have you laughing all the way to the palace” — is making its Quad Cities debut.

Poisoned apples, glass slippers…Who needs ’em?! Not Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses in this naughty musical — definitely not for children — that’s anything but Grimm, according to Circa. In “Disenchanted,” Cinderella is kind of a nitwit, Snow White can be a little mean and Sleeping Beauty…well, she’s apparently a narcoleptic, the theater release says. “In this wonderful new musical comedy that’s rated PG-15, this trio lead an all-princess revue aimed at upending their popular portrayals.”

When the princesses rail against princes who expect them to do all the housework, you can forget the princesses you think you know, as well as such familiar characters as Pocahontas, Ariel, Rapunzel, Mulan and the Princess Who Kissed a Frog. “These royal and ruthless renegades are tossing off their tiaras to set the record straight in this not-for-the-kiddies girls-night out retro rebellion,” Circa said, noting the London Theatre Reviews called the show “sass-fueled enjoyment” that’s “not to be forgotten.”

Kim Kurtenbach, Sydney Dexter, and Erica Lee Bigelow in “Disenchanted!”

Directing “Disenchanted” for Circa ’21 is St. Ambrose University theatre professor Corinne Johnson, whose area credits include directing “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” “Biloxi Blues” and “The Glass Menagerie”for the Mississippi Bend Players and “Cabaret” and “Tartuffe” for St. Ambrose. The show’s creative team includes Ron May as music director; Andrea Moore as choreographer; Susan Holgersson as scenic designer; Gregory Hiatt as costume designer; Heather Hauskins as lighting designer; Sam Ramont as sound designer; Kendall McKasson as stage manager and props master; Mike Turczynski as technical director.

Erica Lee Bigelow, Kim Kurtenbach, Tammie Harris, Sydney Dexter, Shelley Walljasper, and Quinn Mei Lysaght.

Of the six female cast members, two are making their Circa ’21 debut in “Disenchanted” — Tammie Harris and Quinn Mei Lysaght. The cast also features a talented quartet of venue veterans: Erica Lee Bigelow (“Beehive: The ’60s Musical”); Sydney Dexter (“Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook”); longtime Circa ’21 favorites Kim Kurtenbach (“The Savannah Sipping Society”) and Shelley Walljasper (“Grumpy Old Men: The Musical”).

“Disenchanted!” has scheduled performances on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:45 p.m., Sundays at 5:45 p.m., and Wednesday matinées at 1:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $56.55 for the evening dinner-and-show productions and $49.73 for the plated-lunch matinées.

Erica Lee Bigelow, Sydney Dexter, and Kim Kurtenbach.

Reservations are available through the Circa ’21 ticket office, at 1828 3rd Ave. in Rock Island or by calling 309-786-7733, ext. 2.