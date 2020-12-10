Circa ’21 postpones January comedy

Circa ’21 has postponed its comedy “The Play that Goes Wrong” until January 2022.

“With the explosion of COVID–19 cases in the last few weeks, and our governor reverting back to the restrictions of Stage 3, coupled with the huge post-Thanksgiving surge anticipated in the next two weeks, and the post-Christmas increase, it was abundantly clear we had to postpone the show.” said Circa ’21 Producer Denny Hitchcock in a news release. “Our main concern, as always is the health and safety of our guests, as well as that of our actors and staff.”

“We know thousands of other small businesses across the country are also struggling to keep their heads above water long enough to reopen at full capacity,” Hitchcock said. “Many will not make it. I’m confident we will because of the amazing support we have had from our guests, not only over the past 43 years, but also since March, when all this began. For that, I sincerely thank everyone,” Hitchcock said.

He also thanked elected officials who supported the request to categorize the business as a restaurant instead of a theater. “This will give us more flexibility with our capacity in the future,” Hitchcock said.

All reservations for “The Play that Goes Wrong” in 2021 will automatically be moved to the same seats on the relative date in 2022.

”All of us at Circa ‘21 look forward to resuming operations and are very excited to welcome back our guests beginning March 17 with ‘The Church Basement Ladies in You Smell Barn.'”

For more information, call the ticket office at 309-786-7733, extension 2, or visit circa21.com.