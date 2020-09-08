Circa ’21 reopens for the premiere of “THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY”

After being closed since March 16, Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse will reopen and be showing the Quad City Premiere of “THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY.

“THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY” will be played on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 7:45 p.m., and on Sunday evenings at 7:45 p.m. It will also be shown on Wednesday matinées at 1:30 p.m. The show will be presented through Nov. 7.

In order to follow the regulations of Restore Illinois, “THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY” is limited to only 50 people at the venue. To ensure safety, temperatures will be taken when patrons arrive, and face masks must be worn to enter the theatre.

You can book reservations by contacting the Circa ’21 theatre at 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island, or by calling 309-786-7733.