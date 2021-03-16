Circa ’21 reopens its doors with new production

Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse has been dark since the pandemic began. But the lights are being turned back on as they get ready for their first mainstage production.

The local debut of the Church Basement Ladies in “You Smell Barn” will run through May 15 and be performed on Wednesday, Friday and Saturdays at 7:45 p.m., Sundays at 5:45 p.m., and Wednesday matinees at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are priced at $56.55 for the evening performance and $49.73 for the matinees. Reservations can be made at the Circa ’21 ticket office located in the theater at 1828 Third Avenue in Rock Island, or by calling 309-786-7733, extension 2.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, each performance will have limited capacity and plated meals will be served instead of the traditional buffet. Also, guests will be required to wear face masks when entering the theater, interacting with staff, and whenever away from the table.

Brett Hitchcock with Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse joined Local 4 News at 4 via Zoom to tell us more about the reopening.