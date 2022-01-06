Circa ’21 seeks new resident costume designer as soon as possible

Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse, Rock Island, is seeking a resident costume designer to succeed veteran Greg Hiatt, who will be retiring soon.

The costume designer must be someone creative who is excellent at executing the designs and excels at working independently, according to a Thursday release from Circa. Benefits for this full-time, year-round position include an insurance package, paid vacation, and Simple IRA after two years.

Circa ‘21 produces six mainstage and three children’s productions each year. Generally, there will be five musicals, both large and small, and a comedy. Position is available as soon as possible.

Those interested should send a letter listing two professional references, including their contact information, and resume to producer Denny Hitchcock at dpjh@circa21.com.