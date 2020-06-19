Circa ’21 takes shows outdoors

Since Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse can’t have shows indoors, so they are taking them outdoors.

The street in front of the theater will be blocked off with tables and chairs set up for the audience.

There are three performances scheduled for the weekend of June 19 through June 21.

On both Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20, Bottoms Up Burlesque will perform a show on the Speakeasy stage but shown via monitors outside. Bar service will be available for these shows. Audience members are asked to wear a mask.

On Sunday, June 21, Music on the Marquee Cabaret will be performed by cast members from Saturday Night Fever, Circa ’21 Bootleggers, and other members of the theater. There will be food and bar service available during the show.

More information about the shows is available on the Circa ’21 website.