“Beauty and the Beast” at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse runs through July 16, 2022.

The final week of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” is sold out at Circa ’21, but an extra performance has been added this Thursday, July 14.

There is a show-only performance at the dinner theater (1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island), on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. There will be no meal and no Bootlegger service, but concessions will be available for purchase in the lobby.

Tickets are $32 for adults, and $25 for children ages 3-18, available at 309-786-7733, ext. 2 or at Circa’s website.