

Cirque Italia will present three days of performances Aug. 25-28 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport.

The Cirque Italia silver unit showcases innovative human talents, “performing the most daring acts,” a news release says.



Along with a display of eccentric acts, Cirque Italia’s fans are also given the opportunity to get closer than ever with performers during the meet-and-greet of performers during intermission and numerous photo opportunities, the release says.

The story begins with Ringmaster “Clown Rafinha” fishing when he unexpectedly catches a bottle with a treasure map stuffed inside. His ensuing journey takes the audience through storms on the high seas, dreams of angelic aerialists, pirate fights, and more.

Attendees will see swashbucklers balancing upside down on a rum barrel, juggling knives, and even one having a run-in with a mermaid, along with a crossbow act and the Wheel of Death performances. Will Clown Rafinha finally defeat the other pirates who are after his treasure and claim it for himself?

Cirque Italia continues to contribute to the modernization of the performing arts and the circus industry by abiding by a strict animal-free policy, the release says.

Tickets are available here or by phone at 941-704-8572.

For more information, visit the website and social media accounts. Performances will be:

· August 25 – Thursday: 7:30pm

· August 26 – Friday: 7:30pm

· August 27 – Saturday: 1:30pm, 4:30pm, & 7:30pm

· August 28 – Sunday: 1:30pm & 4:30pm

The box office opens on-site on Tuesday, the week of the show.