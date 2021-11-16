Cisneros announces re-election bid

Rep. Mark A. Cisneros, R-Muscatine, has announced a re-election bid to the Iowa House in District 96.

“With the passage of new legislative maps, our family home has been drawn by the computer just outside the majority of the current 91st Representative District, which has been our home for over 12 years, and the majority of the people I have been representing since the 2020 election,” Cisneros said in a news release. “After much thought and prayer, and consultation with friends and constituents, we have decided to run for re-election in the new 96th District.”

“This area does not have an incumbent House member residing there,” he continued. “We are passionate about continuing to serve the majority of the City of Muscatine. Our family will seek a new home in 2022, well before the Nov. 8 election.”

Cisneros has fought for pro-life and pro-family policies, preserving the Second Amendment, supporting agriculture and agribusiness, helping veterans, “opposing business and income tax increases and vaccine mandates,” he said in the release. “I have always stood with parents on liberty rights, whether in regards to laws affecting girls’ sports, medical freedom, curriculum, school choice, or homeschooling.”

Along with Chairman State Rep. Jon Jacobsen, R-Council Bluff, he is vice-chair of a House task force “looking at how to properly preserve individual freedoms with regards to vaccine mandates imposed on employees. This is a serious issue affecting thousands of Iowans, including medical workers, police, firefighters, and others who have been heroically working since the pandemic began,” he said.

Cisneros has been married to his wife Bridget for 19 years. They have six children and two grandchildren. He has lived in Muscatine since 2008.

They previously owned Shop 2 Drop in Muscatine and Bella Boutique in West Liberty from 2008-2017. He delivers fuel in the area.

