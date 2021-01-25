CitiBus announces new TransLoc app upgrade



Catching a bus or planning a trip across town just got easier on Davenport CitiBus, which is upgrading its real-time bus location and schedule app.

With the goal of improving the rider experience and access to public transportation, Davenport CitiBus has announced its real-time bus location, routing, and scheduling services are being upgraded to TransLoc, a news release says.

CitiBus Transit Operations Manager Marla Miller said, “The new TransLoc app is far superior to the

current Rider app. The new app provides more reliable arrival times and real-time bus tracking. Riders, and those considering transit, will find the TransLoc app’s search feature quickly returns results when you want to find out how to get from point A to B, what buses to take, and what times the buses will be where. It is a great trip-planning tool.”

Those using the desktop version of TransLoc will still have excellent access to real-time bus locations and alerts, “but the bells and whistles for scheduling are not available on the desktop version of the service at this time. We look forward to these upgrades in the coming months,” Miller said.

The current Rider will no longer be supported after Friday.

The TransLoc app is free and can be downloaded from Google Play and the App Store.