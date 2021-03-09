CitiBus discontinuing STRETCH park and ride service in April

Davenport CitiBus announced that it is discontinuing the STRETCH park and ride service at the end of the day Friday, April 2, 2021.

The temporary grant-funded service offered through a partnership between Davenport CitiBus, MetroLink, Bettendorf Transit, the Iowa and Illinois Departments of Transportation, and the Federal Transit Administration, was created to help alleviate traffic congestion during the construction of the new I-74 bridge.

“With four lanes of travel now open, the service is seeing decreased ridership and no longer necessary to support a reduction in traffic congestion,” said Marla Miller, CitiBus Transit Operation Manager.

Riders that currently use the service should start looking for alternate routes.

Route information can be found using the TransLoc app, visiting this website which includes links to the Quad City Transit System map, Bettendorf, and MetroLink Transit details.