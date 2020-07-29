Citibus fare collection set to resume

Davenport Citibus and Bettendorf Transit systems are resuming fare collection on Monday, August 3.

Although, the social distancing precautions will remain in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as:

Passengers will be limited to one person per row per side, for a maximum of 12 to 14 passengers per bus. If a bus passes you by at a stop, it means it is at the maximum number of riders and you will need to wait for the next bus.

Passengers are encouraged, but not required, to wear a face mask. If schools return to in-person learning, students will be required to wear a face mask, as they would be required on a school bus.

Davenport Ground Transportation Center will not re-open earlier than Monday, September 7. Riders should continue to use the bus stops staged on 2nd Street until further notice.

Citibus and Bettendorf Transit will continue to monitor conditions and make adjustments to preventive measures if needed.