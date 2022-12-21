Cities and towns across the Quad Cities have declared snow emergencies. Here’s a list of places that have declared snow emergencies and their parking restrictions.

The Village of Coal Valley will be under a snow emergency starting on 6 a.m. Thursday, December 22 until 6 a.m. on Saturday, December 24. According to Village law, parking on any village street, avenue, alley or village parking lot within the Village following a snowfall occurrence of two inches or more is illegal. All property owners must remove snow from their portion of the public sidewalk within 24 hours of a snow event.

The City of Morrison has declared a snow emergency effective Wednesday, December 21 at 12:00 p.m. There is no parking on snow routes. Certain streets have been designated as snow routes and are posted as such with blue and white square signs. These routes include Lincolnway (Route 30), Jackson Street, Heaton Street, Winfield Street, Genesee Street, Genesee Avenue, Genesee Court, Illinois Route 78 (which includes parts of Wall Street, Clinton Street, and Portland Avenue), High Street and Academic Drive. There is no overnight parking in the Central Business District (CBD). The CBD is bounded by Lincolnway (Route 30) to the north, the Railroad Tracks to the south, Clinton Street to the east and Orange Street to the west. On even numbered calendar dates, parking is allowed only on the even numbered side of the street. On odd numbered calendar dates, parking is allowed only on the odd numbered side of the street. This parking regulation starts each day at 8 a.m. This snow emergency will remain in effect until Saturday, December, 24th at 8 a.m. or until the snow has been removed from the full width of the streets. Violations of a snow emergency carry a minimum fine of $25.00 to $75.00. During Snow Emergencies, Morrison Police may also tow vehicles in violation at the expense of the owner.

The City of Rock Falls has declared a snow emergency beginning at 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 22 and will remain in effect until 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 24. All snow route and snow emergency parking restrictions will be in effect throughout the duration of the snow emergency declaration.

The City of Rock Island is declaring a snow emergency effective 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21. Once snow depth has reached 2 inches, parking is not allowed on any marked snow routes until the snow has stopped and has been cleared. Vehicles parked on marked snow routes can receive a $35 parking ticket and may also be towed. To facilitate snow removal, the city is asking that Rock Island residents not park on residential streets until snow removal is completed. Questions may be directed to Public Works at (309) 732-2200 or pubworksmail@rigov.org.

The City of Sterling has declared a snow emergency effective beginning Thursday, December 22 at 8 a.m. All vehicles must be parked in accordance with the City of Sterling’s snow emergency parking regulations. There is no parking on snow routes until all snow has been removed from the full width of the street. No parking in the Central Business District and in city parking lots from 1:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. Odd and even parking restrictions will be in effect on all other city streets.