Cities issue snow emergencies for New Year’s Day storm

Several area cities have once again declared snow emergencies with the anticipation of another winter storm moving through the area on New Year’s Day.

Davenport

The City of Davenport declared a snow emergency starting at 10 a.m on Friday through 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Parking on marked snow routes is prohibited during the snow emergency.

Moline

The City of Moline declared a snow emergency that is effective immediately and goes through Saturday.

Parking is prohibited on a snow route until snow has stopped and has been cleared away.

Vehicles in violation of the snow emergency are subject to being enforced by the Moline Police Department.

Rock Falls

The City of Rock Falls declared a snow emergency effective from 12 p.m. (noon) on Friday until 12 p.m. (noon) on Saturday.

Snow route and odd/even parking restrictions will be in effect during the snow emergency.

Rock Island

A snow emergency in Rock Island begins at 12 p.m. (noon) on Friday.

Once snow depth reaches two inches, parking is not allowed on marked snow routes until the snow has stopped and has been cleared.

Vehicles parked on snow routes can receive a $35 ticket and be towed.

To help with the snow removal, the City is asking all residents not to park on residential streets until snow removal is complete.