Cities prepare for snowstorm

The Quad-City area can expect several inches of heavy snow starting Monday into early Tuesday, with wind gusts up to 35 mph that will make travel hazardous by Monday evening.

Quad-City municipalities are planning ahead:

Illinois

Coal Valley will be under both an ice and snow emergency effective 6 a.m. Monday until noon Wednesday. The ordinance says “It shall be unlawful for any person to allow a vehicle to remain on any village Street, avenue, alley, or village parking lot within the village following a snowfall occurrence of two inches or more.” Officials also remind property owners to remove snow and ice from their portion of public sidewalk within 24 hours of a snow/ice event.

Moline

City of Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri has issued an executive order declaring both a snow emergency and a civil state of emergency effective at 6 p.m. Sunday because of the National Weather Service’s declaration of a Winter Storm Watch for Moline.

Residents must move their vehicles off designated snow routes to assist in the snow removal

effort, a news release says. Residents may find the designated snow routes at: https://moline.il.us/DocumentCenter/View/367/SnowRouteMap

Acri has authorized and directed the director of public works to assign City forces and equipment from all departments and directed the director of public works to use contracted forces and equipment to achieve the level of service for all streets, including residential streets, as

set by the City Council at its Jan. 5 meeting.

“At the recent Council Meeting we reviewed our response to prior snow events and evaluated options that could improve the outcome for residents. We weighed the value of pretreatment, early response, and the benefits to be had from supplementing the work of city crews with contractors. As part our improvement plan, equipment and staff resources from other public works departments will be utilized and the residential areas will be plowed continuously once 2” of snow has accumulated for this snow event,” Acri said.

Iowa

Blue Grass

Blue Grass Mayor Brad Schutte has declared a winter weather emergency effective from 8:00 a.m. Monday until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The city’s Public Safety Building, 606 West Mayne Street, Blue Grass, will be open to the public in need.

City officials ask that no vehicles park on city streets to allow emergency vehicles and snow plows to have full access. Residents with questions may contact Schutte at 563-349-1359.

Davenport

Based on the National Weather Service forecast, a snow emergency has been declared effective 8 a.m. Monday-8 a.m. Wednesday in Davenport.

Predictions are that #Davenport could receive six to ten inches of snow beginning late Monday morning and last through Tuesday. Travel conditions during the storm could be difficult to impassable at times because of snowfall rates.

Vehicles parked on posted snow routes during the snow emergency will be ticketed and may be towed. Residents and visitors downtown may park for free in any of the city’s three parking ramps during the snow emergency.

For more information, visit \https://cityofdavenportiowa.com/news/what_s_new/2020_2021_snow_and_ice_event_response.

Durant

Durant has issued a snow emergency from noon Monday through 5 p.m. Tuesday. All vehicles must be off city streets.

Eldridge

From noon Monday until 1 p.m. Tuesday, Eldridge has declared a snow emergency. This means no parking on any city street during that time. All vehicles are subject to a citation or towing.