Calling all citizen scientists! Partners of Scott County Watersheds seeks volunteers to participate in the annual Summer Snapshot water quality monitoring event on Saturday, July 16, from 8 a.m. until noon.

This is a great opportunity to get down and dirty with water quality science and help improve the environment, a news release says.

Volunteers will begin the day at the Eldridge Fire Department for a brief training on water quality testing while enjoying complimentary coffee and donuts. After training, groups of three or four people will take off to collect data from five to seven sites around Scott County.

This data will include pH, nitrogen, chloride, and more. After collecting this information from each site, groups will meet back at Public Works for free pizza and t-shirts.

The data collected from the Snapshot goes to one of the largest water quality databases in Iowa. This data is then analyzed for patterns and trends to identify any areas of impairment. With this information, PSCW can take the next steps to continue to protect and improve the county’s water quality.

Register to volunteer for this event here. Volunteers of all ages and backgrounds are welcome to join. No prior experience is necessary.

For more information, contact info@partnersofscottcountywatersheds.org.