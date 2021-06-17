Citizens credited in helping police stop sexual assault

The Muscatine Police Department is giving credit to two citizens in helping stop a sexual assault on Wednesday.

According to police, two people were out for a walk when they saw a female break out a window at #6 Jeff Drive and call for help. They immediately called 9-1-1.

Police quickly arrived and intervened in what appeared to be a sexual assault.

A further investigation led to the arrest of Jeromy Griffith, 38, of #6 Jeff Drive in Muscatine, on charges of third degree sexual abuse and serious domestic assault.

The case is still under investigation and additional charges may be pending.