Citizens credited in helping police stop sexual assault

The Muscatine Police Department is giving credit to two citizens in helping stop a sexual assault on Wednesday.
According to police, two people were out for a walk when they saw a female break out a window at #6 Jeff Drive and call for help. They immediately called 9-1-1.
Police quickly arrived and intervened in what appeared to be a sexual assault.
A further investigation led to the arrest of Jeromy Griffith, 38, of #6 Jeff Drive in Muscatine, on charges of third degree sexual abuse and serious domestic assault.
The case is still under investigation and additional charges may be pending.