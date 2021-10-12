Citizens Utility Board provides free guide for renters

The Citizens Utility Board of Illinois has released a free guide to help renters navigate the utility world. Consumers can order a free, printer-friendly copy of “A Renter’s Utility Guide: Go Green, Cut Costs and Learn Your Rights” here.

“It can be difficult for renters to find clear, comprehensive information on how to be a smart utility customer,” CUB Executive Director David Kolata said in a news release. “We hope this guide gives renters more confidence when searching for a new place or dealing with utility issues.”

The free guide contains tips to cut your energy costs, provides information about money-saving renter efficiency programs and explains how renters can take advantage of solar power. It also lays out a consumer’s rights as a renter and a utility customer.

CUB also details the important steps to end utility service in a former residence and establish service in a new one.

The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy reports that energy costs hit renters harder than people in single-family homes, and rented dwellings are often among the least efficient. In 2015 the Energy Information Administration reported that consumers living in rented apartments spent about 45 percent more for energy per square foot than residents of single-family owner-occupied homes, the release says.

CUB is a nonprofit utility watchdog. Created by the Illinois Legislature, CUB opened its doors in 1984 to represent the interests of residential and small-business utility customers. For more about CUB, visit here.