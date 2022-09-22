The City of Moline has announced the acquisition of the Heritage Church property known as its Bridgepointe 485 campus.

The landmark property at 1 Montgomery Drive is the center point of the future riverfront redevelopment area made possible by the demolition of the former Interstate 74 Bridge, a news release says. Heritage purchased the 119,114 square-foot building that sits on seven acres of prime riverfront property in 2017 to serve its congregation’s needs and to offer services to the Moline community.

“We originally purchased BridgePointe with a vision to use it as a center of service to our community,” said Heritage Church Operations Pastor Paul Anderson. “We fully support the City of Moline’s community-minded vision for downtown and believe that the best way that we can serve our community is to release this property to them for the fulfillment of that vision. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the City and serving our community through our Esperanza Center location in the Floreciente Neighborhood of Moline, as well as our church campuses in Rock Island and Bettendorf.”

The City will purchase the property for $3.1 million.

“Purchasing the property allows us to evaluate all options for the riverfront, and to maximize the potential redevelopment of the area,” said City Administrator Bob Vitas. “The Heritage Church leadership team has been an active and constructive partner with the city in discussions of the future of Moline’s Riverfront for both public and private projects. The city is grateful for the church’s willingness to consider a direct sale.”

The purchase of the property would allow the consolidation of parcels currently owned by Heritage Church with those that will be offered to the city by the Illinois Department of Transportation under new state legislation. The city’s “right of first refusal” for excess IDOT property, combined with the purchase of the Heritage Church property, provides an opportunity to consolidate parcels toward thoughtful and aspirational development for the Moline riverfront, the release says.