The Muscatine City Council agenda for Thursday includes seven public hearings and three proclamations. The Muscatine City Council meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore St,. a news release says.

A virtual meeting will be held in conjunction with the in-person meeting for those who want to view the proceedings or make a comment but do not feel comfortable in attending in person. Details for joining that meeting are listed below.

For those attending in person, a sign-up sheet will be available at the entrance of Council Chambers for those who would like to speak during one of the seven public hearings. Those attending virtually and wishing to speak need to comment in the “chat” section with name, address, and the public hearing you wish to address. Registration for in-person and virtual public comment closes at 7 p.m.

Public Hearings will be held on:

· The plans and specifications for repairs to the tipping floor at the Muscatine Transfer Station;

· The submission of four grant applications to the Iowa Economic Development Association to support the Mulberry Neighborhood Revitalization Project and several MCSA projects;

· On a change to city code to eliminate the Iowa residency requirement for civil service employees;

· The declaration of property at 1030 Hershey as surplus and authorizing the disposal of the property;

· On the plans and specifications for the Airport Taxiway Widening Project;

· On an ordinance establishing maintenance standards for vacant properties that have been vacant for six months or longer, and for non-residential properties both occupied and non-occupied; and,

· An ordinance striking Title 6, Chapter 9 of Muscatine City Code, regarding keeping pit bulls.

Muscatine Mayor Brad Bark will also issue three proclamations including the celebration of National Volunteer Month, National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, and Drinking Water Week.

Mayor Bark will also be recognizing Gabriel Paetz for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout.

Thursday’s City Council meeting is open to the public. Citizens who do not want to attend the in-person meeting can watch and/or participate through the GoToMeeting virtual meeting portal. Information on joining the session and how to make a comment during the meeting is listed below. The session will also be broadcast live on the City of Muscatine YouTube channel and on Muscatine Power & Water Cable Channel 2.

Information on the presentations and other agenda items can be found by clicking AGENDA to download the April 7, 2022, City Council agenda and/or attachments.

The best way for the public to participate is to dial in to the GoToMeeting session, mute your device, watch the session on YouTube or Cable Channel 2, and, at the appropriate time, unmute your device to ask a question or make a comment. The public can also use the “chat” feature on the GoToMeeting virtual meeting to pose a question to the Mayor, Council, or staff member.

Join the meeting from your computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone by clicking this link: https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofMuscatine/city-council-meeting

You can also use your phone by dialing +1 (669) 224-3412, follow the prompts, and type in Access Code 970-499-597 when prompted.



New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/970499597

Mute your computer or phone while listening to the proceedings (press *6 when using phone or mute button on computer). A chat window is available when you use your computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. Those wishing to speak or to ask a question are asked to use the chat box to post a message that will be seen by the mayor who will address the questions or call on the speaker in turn. Those using their phones must wait until the mayor asks for additional comments. The mayor will recognize you prior to you addressing the Council.