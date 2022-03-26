The Morrison Area Development Corp. (MADC) board of directors has announced new programs to help area businesses.

The programs will be managed by a new committee of the board, a news release says.

The new Morrison Community Improvement Fund (MCIF) Committee will be responsible for the promotion and oversight of the new programs, a news release says. “Our board wants to encourage business owners in the Morrison 61270 zip code to continue to make improvements to their property,” said Jerry Lindsey, Morrison Area Development Corp. president. “We are hopeful these new programs offer some support for the work they may be completing.”

MADC is committed to the development of the Morrison area and wants to encourage businesses to reinvest in their properties through three new programs:

The first is the Opportunity Fund Grant Program, which is open to any business in the Morrison zip code. Some of the eligible expenses under this program are to include build out for city services to a property, website development, and grants for new business expenses if it is within the city’s arts, cultural and entertainment district.

Another new program is the Business Façade and Beautification Loan Program. Applicants can seek a loan of up to $5,000 per request for costs such as exterior improvements to a commercial property. This program is a 50% matching funds program with repayment of funds up to three years at 0% interest.

The final new program is a Revolving Loan Program designed to provide GAP financing for local capital projects that cannot obtain financing without this MADC-funded program. There is a minimum request of $10,000 up to a maximum of $50,000.

“Our committee looked at the needs of some of our businesses in the community and how we can best assist them in either starting new ventures, expanding or reinvesting in their properties, said Kevin Schisler, chair of the MCIF. “We are excited for our first applications and look forward to partnering with our businesses.”

All of the programs have dollar limitations, specific parameters and some have an application fee if the project is approved, the release says.

For a complete list and an application, visit the incentives and financing section of the Doing Business in Morrison area of the website here.