The City of Sterling is asking for the community’s help in repairing a landmark in a local park.

According to the City, a decorative cannon at Flock Park — also known as Triangle Park on Locust Street — was damaged due to recent weather conditions.

“The wooden wheels and the metal on the underside need a lot of attention,” said the City in a Facebook post earlier this week. “We’re hoping someone out there has either the resources or know-how or connections to people who can help save the cannon.”

The City says it’s looking for someone with the skills and experience — or someone who knows a person or business that does — to help with repairs in the long run.

“We’d also welcome someone with the right expertise to adopt this project and act as an advocate to help us through the restoration project,” said the City.

Anyone with referrals is encouraged to comment on the City’s Facebook post or send a message through the page.