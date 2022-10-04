Beginning Wednesday, the City of Rock Island’s contractor will begin work on the 2022 Asphalt Preservation Program. Work on this contract is expected to conclude within three days.

Two of the streets on this year’s program are Ridgewood Road, Andalusia Road to 92nd Avenue West and the intersection of 38th Street and 18th Avenue, a news release says.

No on-street parking will be allowed while the contractor is sealing the pavement. Access to residential and commercial properties will be maintained as much as possible; however, there will be periods when this is not possible when the contractor is working directly in front of the drive and the filler material dries. This work usually takes only one day.

Travel delays can be expected at or near the work zone. The city asks drivers to follow all posted

construction signs and flaggers for directions as needed in the work zone. In addition, watch for trucks entering and leaving the construction zone.

