The City of Davenport will observe Military Appreciation Week from May 15-21. Mayor Mike Matson kicked off the event at the May 4 Committee of the Whole meeting with a proclamation to formally recognize Military Appreciation Week in Davenport. Throughout the week, the city, along with several businesses and organizations, will offer a number of perks to active members of the military, veterans and their families. These special offers include:

The City of Davenport will provide free green fees at its three golf courses – Emeis, Duck Creek and Red Hawk.

CitiBus will offer free rides during Military Appreciation Week.

The Figge Art Museum is offering free admission year-round to all active U.S armed forces and their families.

The Putnam will kick off Blue Star Museum season early during Davenport Military Appreciation Week. From Memorial Day through Labor Day, all active duty military or military employees with a valid military ID and up to five family members receive free general admission to the Museum and Science Center.

The Quad Cities River Bandits will offer $2 bleacher seat tickets to active duty military, veterans, reservists and their immediate families for the Sunday, May 15 1 p.m. home game against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

“Military Appreciation Week is just one of the many ways Davenport supports our military members, families, and veterans,” said Mayor Matson. “We are grateful for their service to our great nation and Military Appreciation Week is a wonderful way for our community to express our love and gratitude to them.”