City Christmas Tree lighting ceremony set for Friday evening

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson and members of the Davenport City Council will be at a ceremony at Kaiserslautern Square, on Third Street across from the Adler Theater in Downtown Davenport, at 6 p.m. Friday for the City of Davenport Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The 20-foot Blue Spruce tree, donated by long-time Davenport resident Dale Gilmour, arrived at Kaiserslautern Square earlier this week. Lights and final touches to the City of Davenport Christmas Tree will be completed by city staff and All Around Town Outdoor Services.

Brief remarks from Mayor Mike Matson and Downtown Davenport Partnership Executive Director Kyle Carter will take place before the lighting ceremony. Warm drinks and sweet treats will be provided, a news release says.