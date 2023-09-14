A church at the corner of 4th and Pine streets, Davenport, has been ordered closed by the City of Davenport.
Realms of Glory Ministry has yellow signs that say “Do not enter” on its doors. Additionally, the street is barricaded in one lane just east of the church.
On its Facebook page on Wednesday, the church posted: “Dear saints, due to a building issue we will not be gathering in person for service tonight. Please stay connected via online streaming! We will inform you when we’ll return to church!!”
Local 4 News has not had a response to a request for details.