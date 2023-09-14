A church at the corner of 4th and Pine streets, Davenport, has been ordered closed by the City of Davenport.

The Realms of Glory Ministry at 4th and Pine streets has been closed by the City of Davenport. (photo by Linda Cook)

Realms of Glory Ministry has yellow signs that say “Do not enter” on its doors. Additionally, the street is barricaded in one lane just east of the church.

On its Facebook page on Wednesday, the church posted: “Dear saints, due to a building issue we will not be gathering in person for service tonight. Please stay connected via online streaming! We will inform you when we’ll return to church!!”

(photo by Linda Cook)

Local 4 News has not had a response to a request for details.