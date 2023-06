A notice on Christie Street in the Village of East Davenport says the former Bayside Bistro site is “unsafe or unfit for human occupancy.”

A notice on a Village of East Davenport building owned by Andrew Wold says the building is unfit for human occupancy. (photo by Mike Colón)

The property is owned by Andrew Wold, the landlord of The Davenport apartments that collapsed May 28 and now demolished.

The City of Davenport posted the notice.