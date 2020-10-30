City construction projects continue in final months of season

Several Muscatine construction projects are moving ahead either toward completion or continuing progress into the winter season, a news release says.

No parking in 800 block of Iowa Avenue Monday-Wednesday

No parking will be allowed on Iowa Avenue between 8th and 9th streets as KE Flatwork, Inc., returns to finish water service installation as part of the West Hill Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation Project. The block of Iowa Avenue along with 9th Street from Iowa to Chestnut was the first stage of Phase 4C completed earlier this year.

Work to install water services in the 800 block of Iowa Avenue was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic as the contractor was not allowed to enter homes because of state restrictions. Work should be completed by Wednesday, depending on the weather.

Roscoe Avenue, Maiden Lane to reopen to traffic November 2

Roscoe Avenue and Maiden Lane could reopen to traffic at the end of the day on Monday. KE Flatwork, Inc., has completed underground work, street replacement, and has been working on alley tie-ins, driveways, and sidewalks. Back-filling and hydro-seeding was scheduled for Friday, with final cleanup in the section of the project set for Monday. Once that is completed, the two streets will be reopened to traffic. The work is dependent on the weather.

Repaving of Broadway and West 8th intersection set for next week

The final stage of Phase 4C is nearing completion with KE Flatwork, Inc., preparing the Broadway and West 8th Street intersection for pavement. All underground work has been completed and the paving of the intersection is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, weather permitting.

Phase 4C should be substantially completed by Friday, Nov. 13. A decision on when to reopen all of West 8th Street to traffic will be made once all concrete work, back-filling, and hydro-seeding has been completed.

Park Avenue 4-to-3 Lane Conversion Project continues

The Park Avenue 4-to-3 Lane Conversion Project continues on 2nd Street between Cypress and 4th Street with full-depth patching along with sidewalk and driveway replacement continuing. Once concrete work on the north side the street has been completed, subcontractor Heuer Construction, Inc., will flip to the other side.

Part of Phase 1 of the project will be the replacement of the traffic signals at the intersection of Highway 92 and East 2nd Street. Preliminary work for the replacement has been ongoing and the new traffic standards are expected to arrive in December or January.

Traffic has been reduced to two lanes during the construction work. Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling through construction areas and be alert for workers and signs. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes of travel if possible.

Full depth patching of Cedar Street continues

Full depth patching on Cedar Street has started, with Heuer Construction, Inc., finishing work in the southbound lane between Muscatine High School and the roundabout this weekend. The contractor will then switch to repairs in the north bound lane Nov. 2-6.

The final section of the street to be repaired is in one leg of the roundabout. Information on the closure of that leg and detours will be announced next week.

Once Cedar Street is completed, crews will move to Ford Avenue. If time and funding permit, two sections on Evans will also be repaired this fall. DPW staff is looking at several other streets where work is needed that could be completed in spring 2021 if there is adequate funding.

Drivers are urged to use caution when proceeding in or around construction areas and to find alternate routes of travel when possible.

Asphalt overlay of Leroy Street scheduled next week

Leroy Street will be milled and have a new overlay of asphalt from Mulberry Avenue to Amherst the week of Nov. 2-6 according to the Department of Public Works. This section of Leroy Street will be closed to traffic on Monday, Nov. 2, in preparation for the work.

Taylor Ridge Paving & Construction is scheduled to be onsite Tuesday, Nov. 3, to mill the section and return on Wednesday, Nov. 4, to place the new asphalt overlay.

This is the only asphalt overlay that will be completed before the asphalt plants shut down for the winter. Several other street sections could be completed in spring 2021 if there is adequate funding.