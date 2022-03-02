The State of Illinois lifted the statewide indoor mask requirement on Monday, but mask requirements continue where federally mandated, such as on public transit.

The City of Galesburg Public Transportation is required by the Federal Transit Administration to require masks on all transit vehicles, a news release says.

City bus and para-transit drivers have disposable masks available to riders who might have forgotten their masks, the release says.

The City of Galesburg Public Transportation will continue to review and update the community as state and federal authorities release new guidance.

For more information about City of Galesburg Public Transportation, call 309-345-3686.