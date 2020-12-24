City council approves additional money for small-business relief

The Galesburg City Council has approved an additional $250,000 as a match to the COVID Small Business Relief Program in partnership with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

The total program amount is now $500,000, a news release says.

The program is available for small businesses that have experienced significant disruption or temporary closure of their business attributable to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Grants will provide financial assistance and help address the cost of business interruption expenses incurred between March 1-Dec. 30.

This includes fixed debts, payroll, COVID-19 mitigation expenses, accounts payable, lost sales, lost opportunities, and other working capital expenses that are directly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. The maximum grant award amount is $25,000 per business. The awards will vary per business and will be determined by the severity of business interruption suffered.

Priority will be given to small businesses and industries including those that are restaurants and bars, spas, salons, and retail stores.

Businesses are encouraged to visit the City’s Community Development Incentives page for an application and supporting information. Applications must be completed and returned to Ryan Berger, director of community development, at rberger@ci.galesburg.il.us by Jan. 11.