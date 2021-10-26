City council seeks public input about pit-bull ordinance at Thursday meeting

The Muscatine City Council will hear from the public during a special meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Council Chambers of Muscatine City Hall.

The Muscatine City Council will hear from the public during a special meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 28) in the Council Chambers of Muscatine City Hall. The Council is asking for public comment as deliberations continue on Title VI, Chapter IX of Muscatine City Code otherwise known as “Keeping of Pit Bull Dogs”.

A virtual meeting will be held in conjunction with the in-person meeting for those who want to view the proceedings or make a comment but do not feel comfortable in attending in person. Details for joining that meeting are listed below.

Speakers should register at the sign-in desk in the hallway before entering the Council Chambers. Online attendees can signify they would like to make a comment by stating so in the chat portion of the virtual meeting.

Registration will close at 7:05 p.m. with no late registration allowed, the release says.

During the meeting, Mayor Diana Broderson will call the speakers to the podium in groups of five. Each speaker will be able to address the council in the order called. Comments may be addressed only to City Council members, and conducted in a calm and respectful manner. Speakers are also asked not to duplicate, if possible, comments from other speakers, the release says.

If attendees have printed material they would like to share with the council, it should be left with the staff member at the registration desk for distribution. Speakers also may send the material in advance to feedback@muscatineiowa.gov. The material will be shared with council members for their deliberations.

Thursday’s City Council meeting is open to the public. Citizens attending the meeting are asked to follow current Centers for Disease Control recommendations for wearing a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status. The City of Muscatine does not require a mask, but does urge the public to follow public health and CDC recommendations.

Residents who do not want to attend the in-person meeting can watch and/or participate through the GoToMeeting virtual meeting portal. The session also will be broadcast live on the City of Muscatine YouTube channel and on Muscatine Power & Water Cable Channel 2.

For more information, visit AGENDA to download the agenda and attachments.

To participate online, dial in to the GoToMeeting session, mute your device, watch the session on YouTube or Cable Channel 2, and, at the appropriate time, unmute your device to ask a question or make a comment. The public can also use the “chat” feature on the GoToMeeting virtual meeting to pose a question to the Mayor, Council, or staff member.

Join the meeting from your computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone by clicking here.

You can also use your phone by dialing +1 (646) 749-3122, follow the prompts, and type in Access Code 702-521-757 when prompted.



The GoToMeeting app is available here.

To mute your computer or phone while listening to the proceedings, press *6 when using phone or mute button on computer. A chat window is available when you use your computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. Those who want to speak or to ask a question can use the chat box to post a message that will be seen by the mayor, who will address the questions or call on the speaker in turn. Those using their phones must wait until the mayor asks for additional comments.