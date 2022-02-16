The Muscatine City Council will hold a public hearing Thursday to review more changes to an amended Animal Control Ordinance.

Revisions will be made to portions of Title 6, Chapter 8, of the Code of the City of Muscatine during a regular meeting 7 to 9 p.m. in the Council Chambers on the second floor of Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore St.

This follows a discussion that took place at the beginning of the month, when Muscatine City Council first conducted a public hearing on changes to the ordinance and heard the first reading of that ordinance.

“The first reading of an ordinance amending Title 6, Chapter 8, of the Code of the City of Muscatine regarding Animal Regulations was heard during the Feb. 3 council meeting with council members requesting several changes to the ordinance language,” a news release says. “The second reading containing those changes referenced by council members and members of the public will be heard this Thursday, Feb. 17.”

During this meeting, the council will also consider an ordinance revising Title 1, Chapter 2, Section 14 of the Code of the City of Muscatine regarding standard penalties — the revision aligning City Code with Iowa code for penalties.

City staff will also be asking the council to set a public hearing for Thursday, March 3, on the maximum tax levy for the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget — the first of two public hearings that will need to be held prior to the budget being adopted and filed with Muscatine County in late March.

The most recent version of the City of Muscatine’s Animal Control Ordinance can be downloaded and printed here.