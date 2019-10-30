City crews preparing for snow on the way

City crews all over aren’t taking any chances with the amount of snow headed our way.

Crews in Blue Grass started getting all the plows put on the equipment as well as filling the trucks up with salt getting prepared for plowing, and salting to ensure the roads remain ice free.

Lonnie Robertson, Blue Grass Public Works Director says last years winter forced the department to use extra man power, and with a measurable amount of snow expected by Halloween, crews are ready for what’s to come.

“We have five snow plows ready to go , so we’re ready for whatever happens, and as far as the snow emergency we do that so we can get the public off the street. That’ll be a great asset for us, for the workers, and stuff to get their cars off the street so we don’t have to plow around them,” he says.

There is a snow emergency that is in effect in Blue Grass. From now to 6:00 p.m Friday the city is asking for all cars to be off the streets to allow snow plows, and equipment full access to the roads.